Barbara Butts Roberts
1935 - 2020
August 16, 1935 - July 29, 2020
Gray, GA- Barbara Butts Roberts, 84, of Gray, passed away July 29, 2020. A Memorial service will be held Sunday, August 2, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Jones County Chapel with the Reverends John Haney and Jason Dillard officiating. Family will greet friends one hour prior to the service. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Clinton United Methodist Church, C/O Ms. Judy Comer, 324 Old Hwy. 18, Gray, GA 31032.
Born to the late George and Martha Butts, she is survived by her husband, Charles Roberts; one daughter, Teresa Belflower (Mark), two sons, William Mark Roberts (Amber) and Timothy George Roberts (Connie); six grandchildren; and thirteen great grandchildren. Barbara was predeceased by one grandchild, Christopher Roberts.
Barbara was a faithful member of Clinton United Methodist Church where she served as the pianist for forty years. She was an Administrative Assistant with AT&T. Since her retirement from AT&T in 1987, Barbara was the office manager with Roberts Timber Company for over twenty years.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's Jones County Chapel, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 307 Pecan Lane, Gray, GA 31032 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph from Aug. 2 to Aug. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
2
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Hart's Jones County Chapel
AUG
2
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Hart's Jones County Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary, Jones County Chapel
307 Pecan Lane
Gray, GA 31032
(478) 986-4278
August 1, 2020
