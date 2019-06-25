Barbara Cleveland
12/25/1931 - 06/23/2019
Fort Valley, GA- A choir of angels came to take Barbara Cleveland to her Heavenly Garden on Sunday, June 23, 2019. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Fort Valley, 209 South Miller Street, with visitation beginning at 10:00AM and funeral service at 11:00AM. Rev. Ed McQueen will officiate. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Cemetery.
Born in Griffin on Christmas Day, the only child of Hoyt and Martha Anglyn, Mrs. Cleveland was a faithful member, pianist and organist at First Baptist Church for over sixty years. She was a retired secretary with the Peach County School System. An accomplished Master Gardener, she loved to share her flowers, and enjoyed reading and dancing. Her family will remember her as a great mother and grandmother.
Left to cherish her memories are her children, Angie Maddox (Richard), Gena Ray (Terry), and Rob Cleveland (Stephanie); grandchildren, Joshua Maddox (Shaylin), Caroline Maddox (Charlie), Lallie Maddox, Georgia Anne Brooks (Justin), Clint Brooks, Emily Ray, Abby Ray, Rachel Ray, Oscar Cleveland, Eleanor Cleveland, and Benji Cleveland; and seven great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob Cleveland, daughter, Libby Brooks, and son in law, George Brooks.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to First Baptist Church, 209 S. Miller St., Fort Valley, GA 31030. Rooks Funeral Home in Fort Valley is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on June 25, 2019