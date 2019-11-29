Barbara Colbert (1950 - 2019)
Visitation
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA
31029-1704
(478)-994-6483
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
Service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church
Obituary
Barbara Colbert
November 29, 1950 - November 21, 2019
Forsyth, Georgia- Services for Barbara Colbert will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Rufus J. Whatley officiating. Burial in Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens.
Survivals include husband John Edward Colbert and other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 29th at Freeman Funeral Home from 6-7:30 p.m.
Freeman Funeral Home in Forsyth.


Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2019
