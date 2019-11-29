Barbara Colbert
November 29, 1950 - November 21, 2019
Forsyth, Georgia- Services for Barbara Colbert will be held 12:00 noon Saturday, November 30, 2019 at Union Hill Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Rufus J. Whatley officiating. Burial in Monroe Hills Memorial Gardens.
Survivals include husband John Edward Colbert and other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends on Friday, November 29th at Freeman Funeral Home from 6-7:30 p.m.
Freeman Funeral Home in Forsyth.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2019