Barbara Costello
December 1, 1940 - September 21, 2020
Valdosta, GA- Barbara (Jean) McCoy Costello, 79, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020 at The Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta, GA, following a lengthy illness.
Mrs. Costello was born on December 1, 1940 in Anderson County, SC. As the wife of an Air Force Veteran, Mrs. Costello traveled extensively across the United States and overseas, always dedicated to creating a loving home no matter the destination. She loved to cook, work in the garden, and cross-stitch. She lived a thrifty life, always putting the needs of others before her own. She was a devoted sister, wife, mother, and grandmother to her loved ones.
Mrs. Costello was the daughter of the late William Paul McCoy and Alma Elizabeth Kelly McCoy. She was the eldest of six surviving siblings: Linda Gale Blackwell (Kenneth), Tricia Elaine McCoy, William Paul McCoy, Jr., Phil Stanley McCoy (Cathy), and James Willard McCoy (Janice).
Mrs. Costello was preceded in death by her beloved husband, MSGT Clayton "Lou" Elliott Costello. Survivors include a son, Lewis Clayton Costello (Diane) of Kathleen, GA, and a daughter Kelly (Rene) Costello Blackmon (Daniel) of Valdosta, GA; grandchildren, Travis Ryan Blackmon, Emily Alyse Van Dyke (Jovan), Shannon (Rose) Costello Musselwhite (Taylor), Patrick "LC" Costello (Lauren), and Jessica Rachel Pamanian; great grandchildren, Anastasia Blackmon, Baby Costello due in November, and Baby Van Dyke due in April.
Graveside services will be held at 2 pm on Sunday, September 27, 2020 at Parkway Memorial Gardens in Warner Robins, GA. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm at Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Warner Robins, GA, on Saturday, September 26, 2020. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, the ALS Association, or the Langdale Hospice House in Valdosta, GA. Arrangements by Carson McLane Funeral Home in Valdosta, GA, and Heritage Memorial Funeral Home in Warner Robins, GA. View the online memorial for Barbara Costello