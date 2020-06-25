Barbara
Cowan
May 11, 1931 - June 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Barbara Cowan, 89, of Macon, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Graveside services will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Kidney Foundation.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read Mrs. Cowan's obituary in its entirety.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 25, 2020.