Barbara Cowan
1931 - 2020
Barbara
Cowan
May 11, 1931 - June 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Barbara Cowan, 89, of Macon, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. Graveside services will be Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Kidney Foundation.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences and read Mrs. Cowan's obituary in its entirety.
Hart's on Cherry Street, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 765 Cherry Street, Macon, GA 31201 has charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 25, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hart's Mortuary and Crematory
765 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
478-746-4321
June 23, 2020
Rest in peace Aunt Barbara. You will be missed but we know you are now with Uncle Bill and the rest of your family. Love you.
Jenny Cowan-Smith
Family
June 23, 2020
In my thoughts and prayers.
Diane and Ralph Alligood
