Reverend Dr. Barbara Evelyn Powell
2/26/1938 - 9/19/2019
Vidalia, GA- Reverend Dr. Barbara Evelyn Drawdy Powell, age 81, of Vidalia, entered into eternity on Thursday, September 19, 2019, at the Griffin House in Claxton, after an extended illness. She was a native of Lakeland, Florida, living in Warner Robins most of her life before moving to Vidalia in 2014. She and her late husband pastored Shalom Christian Fellowship Church in Warner Robins for many years and later, did missionary work in the Philippines. She was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Reverend Dr. Dan Powell; her parents, Reverend and Mrs. Roy Drawdy.
Reverend Powell is survived by three daughters, Danette Yvonne Harrison and husband Russell of North Augusta, South Carolina, Darlene Evelyn Powell of Louisville, Kentucky and Dena Margaret O'Leary and husband David of Warner Robins; two sons, Reverend David Wesley Powell and wife Nora of Byron, and Reverend Dr. Darrel Wayne Powell and wife Michelle of Ft. Pierce, Florida; one sister, Reverend Dr. Annette Drawdy Sasser and husband Reverend Pastor John of Savannah; three brothers, Reverend Dr. Clifton Drawdy and wife Nancy of Tarrytown, Reverend Don R. Drawdy and wife Linda of Sebastian, Florida, and Reverend Dr. Ron E. Drawdy and wife Joyce of Eatonton; twenty-four grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, three great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
The funeral service will be held Saturday, September 21st, at 11:00 a.m. in the chapel of Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home with Reverend Dr. Ron Drawdy officiating and other family members sharing in her home going. Burial will follow in the Pinecrest Cemetery.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 22, 2019