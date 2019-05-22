Barbara F. Bridger
June 29, 1945 - May 20, 2019
Macon, GA- Barbara F. Bridger, 73, passed away on Monday, May 20, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Edward Blair officiating. Entombment will be private.
Barbara was born in McRae, Georgia to the late William and Iris Land Gaskins. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Malinda Walsh and two brothers. She was baptized in 1965 and was a devoted member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, Westgate Congregation.
She is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Lamar E. Bridger of Macon, and three grandchildren.
Published in The Telegraph from May 22 to May 23, 2019