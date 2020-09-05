Barbara Freeman
08/24/1934 - 09/03/2020
Warner Robins, Ga- Barbara H. Freeman, 86, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 3, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be Monday, September 7 from 5:00 to 7:00PM. Burial is private.
Barbara was born in 1934 in Cumming, Georgia to the late Dean and Grace Hawkins. She worked as a book keeper for her husband's business, Frank's Small Engine Repair. Barbara enjoyed cooking, and going to the beach and the lake. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 70 years, Frank Freeman; daughters, Deana Williams (Leon) of Warner Robins and Pamela Boggs (Denny) of Warner Robins; three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association
, 886 Mulberry St. Macon, GA 31201.
