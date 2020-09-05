1/1
Barbara Freeman
Barbara Freeman
08/24/1934 - 09/03/2020
Warner Robins, Ga- Barbara H. Freeman, 86, passed away surrounded by her family on Thursday, September 3, 2020. A visitation for family and friends will be Monday, September 7 from 5:00 to 7:00PM. Burial is private.
Barbara was born in 1934 in Cumming, Georgia to the late Dean and Grace Hawkins. She worked as a book keeper for her husband's business, Frank's Small Engine Repair. Barbara enjoyed cooking, and going to the beach and the lake. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
Barbara is survived by her husband of 70 years, Frank Freeman; daughters, Deana Williams (Leon) of Warner Robins and Pamela Boggs (Denny) of Warner Robins; three grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry St. Macon, GA 31201.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 886 Mulberry St. Macon, GA 31201.
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of the arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Heritage Memorial Funeral Home & Crematory
701 CARL VINSON PKWY
Warner Robins, GA 31093
(478)329-1400
