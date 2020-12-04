Barbara G. Solomon

May 29, 1947 - November 29, 2020

Warner Robins, Georgia - Graveside service for Mrs. Barbara Solomon will be Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist, Kathleen. Visitation will be held Saturday from 3-5 pm.

Mrs. Barbara Solomon was born to the parentage of Barney Gresham and Minnie V. Scott Gresham in Mobile AL. She was preceded in death by her husband Bennie L. Solomon.

Mrs. Solomon was employed at Robins Airforce Base where she retired then later retired from Houston County Board of Education.

She leaves to cherish her memory three children: Charles B. Jackson Jr.(Stephanie) Macon, GA., Veronica Patrick (Terrell) Knoxville, TN., Minnetta Pooler (Jesse) Bonaire, GA., nine grand children: Devin, Brittany, Cory, Jesse III, Brian, Brianna, Erica, Charles III and Aniah, one great grandson, Bryant, one brother, Willie D. Crenshaw (Clara) and former husband, Charles B. Jackson Sr. (Vera).

Professional Service provided by Richardson and Son Funeral Home Warner Robins





