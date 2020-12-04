1/
Barbara G. Solomon
1947 - 2020
Barbara G. Solomon
May 29, 1947 - November 29, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia - Graveside service for Mrs. Barbara Solomon will be Sunday, December 6, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Piney Grove Missionary Baptist, Kathleen. Visitation will be held Saturday from 3-5 pm.
Mrs. Barbara Solomon was born to the parentage of Barney Gresham and Minnie V. Scott Gresham in Mobile AL. She was preceded in death by her husband Bennie L. Solomon.
Mrs. Solomon was employed at Robins Airforce Base where she retired then later retired from Houston County Board of Education.
She leaves to cherish her memory three children: Charles B. Jackson Jr.(Stephanie) Macon, GA., Veronica Patrick (Terrell) Knoxville, TN., Minnetta Pooler (Jesse) Bonaire, GA., nine grand children: Devin, Brittany, Cory, Jesse III, Brian, Brianna, Erica, Charles III and Aniah, one great grandson, Bryant, one brother, Willie D. Crenshaw (Clara) and former husband, Charles B. Jackson Sr. (Vera).
Professional Service provided by Richardson and Son Funeral Home Warner Robins


Published in The Telegraph on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
03:00 - 05:00 PM
Richardson & Son Funeral Home
DEC
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Piney Grove Missionary Baptist
December 3, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Charm Pace
