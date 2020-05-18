Barbara Goggans Waldrop
May 25, 1926 - May 13, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Barbara Anne Goggans Waldrop, age 93, of Forsyth, Georgia, died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Barbara was born May 25, 1926, in Cabiness, Monroe County, Georgia to Mary Florence (Fayr) Watts Goggans and Edward Littleton Goggans.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Lewis Neal Waldrop in 2009.
Barbara graduated from Mary Persons High School in 1942. She graduated from Tift College in 1946 and later earned a Masters degree from Mercer University in Early Childhood Education. After graduating from Tift College, she moved to Villa Rica, Georgia and taught Home Economics for 4 years. While there, she met Lewis Neal Waldrop and they married on June 8, 1948. After a few years, they moved to Macon, Georgia and she taught second grade, then they moved to Forsyth and she taught second grade there. Barbara and Lewis opened Waldrop's 10 cent store in 1953 and Barbara operated it until they closed in 1981. They also owned and Barbara operated Forsyth Flower and Gift Shop for several years starting in 1964. Barbara taught Kindergarten in Forsyth, Georgia from 1974 until she retired in 1992.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Wanda Ann Waldrop and Anna Fayr Heath (Tim) and grandchildren, Amelia Jane Heath, Elijah Gunter Heath, and Davis Kathleen Hoyt.
A private burial for Barbara Goggans Waldrop will be held at a later date.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 18, 2020.