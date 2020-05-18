Barbara Goggans Waldrop
1926 - 2020
May 25, 1926 - May 13, 2020
Forsyth, GA- Barbara Anne Goggans Waldrop, age 93, of Forsyth, Georgia, died of Covid-19 on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.
Barbara was born May 25, 1926, in Cabiness, Monroe County, Georgia to Mary Florence (Fayr) Watts Goggans and Edward Littleton Goggans.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Lewis Neal Waldrop in 2009.
Barbara graduated from Mary Persons High School in 1942. She graduated from Tift College in 1946 and later earned a Masters degree from Mercer University in Early Childhood Education. After graduating from Tift College, she moved to Villa Rica, Georgia and taught Home Economics for 4 years. While there, she met Lewis Neal Waldrop and they married on June 8, 1948. After a few years, they moved to Macon, Georgia and she taught second grade, then they moved to Forsyth and she taught second grade there. Barbara and Lewis opened Waldrop's 10 cent store in 1953 and Barbara operated it until they closed in 1981. They also owned and Barbara operated Forsyth Flower and Gift Shop for several years starting in 1964. Barbara taught Kindergarten in Forsyth, Georgia from 1974 until she retired in 1992.
Barbara is survived by her daughters, Wanda Ann Waldrop and Anna Fayr Heath (Tim) and grandchildren, Amelia Jane Heath, Elijah Gunter Heath, and Davis Kathleen Hoyt.
A private burial for Barbara Goggans Waldrop will be held at a later date.
Published in The Telegraph on May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Monroe County Memorial Chapel
86 W. Main St.
Forsyth, GA 31029
478-994-4266
May 17, 2020
Prayers for you & your family
Jimmy & Jennifer Melton
Friend
May 17, 2020
Love and condolences to family. Ms. Barbara was such a special lady. Don't believe she ever met a stranger. "Well done, good and faithful servant" Matthew 25:23
Ann Rose
Friend
May 17, 2020
Well, Susie and I were always welcomed into her house. It was our second home for a couple of years! So glad we reconnected recently. We have fun memories of working in the store! You know I was always cleaning something! Ha! Sending love and sympathy at this time. Will see you soon after this virus stuff passes! ❤
Holly Martin
May 17, 2020
Anna,
Sorry to hear about your Momma. Thinking of you and your family.
Norma Jones Greenwood
Classmate
May 17, 2020
Mrs. Heath I am sorry to hear the passing of your mother. She was a nice person. You are blessed to have had her in your life for 92 years. I am praying for you and your family
Janet Smith-Bush
Coworker
May 17, 2020
Mrs Waldrop was my kindergarten teacher when my dad died in 1986. I was a very shy kind just in general, but I remember she was so kind and understanding to me. Heaven gained a try a true angel. Praying for you all!!
Claire Pigg Jones
Student
May 17, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Prayers for all the family!
Gloria Buffington
May 17, 2020
My prayers are with you during these difficult days. She was such a kind and special lady.
Debbie Melton
May 17, 2020
My sincere condolences to the family of Ms. Barbara. I have fond memories of working for her at Waldrop's 10 cent Store when I was about 15 or 16.
Kathy Gossett Fields
Acquaintance
May 17, 2020
Rest in the comfort and peace and know that your Mother is in the arms of her Savior and at peace. Know that she is rejoicing with her husband again.
David Griffin
Friend
May 17, 2020
We are so sorry for the loss of your sweet mother. Our prayers and thoughts are with you Anna, Wanda and family. Steve and Janice Rogers!
Janice H. Togers
Friend
May 17, 2020
Sorry for the families losss
Connie Barbour
Friend
May 17, 2020
May God give you peace during the time of you loss and isolation. Blessings on you always.
Robyn Morgan
Friend
May 17, 2020
Hugh and I send our love and prayers to Wanda, Anna, and all of your family. Our memories of both of your parents are very special to us both.
Gretchen Mercer
Friend
