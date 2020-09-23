1/1
Barbara Hilliard Becham
1953 - 2020
July 16, 1953 - September 21, 2020
Byron, GA- Barbara Hilliard Becham, 67, of Byron, passed away on Monday, September 21, 2020.
Barbara was born on July 16, 1953, to the late Bill and Betty Hilliard. She worked the majority of her life as a telephone operator for AT&T. Barbara loved to gamble. She enjoyed playing Texas Holdem with her husband, James, and traveling to different casinos. She also enjoyed reading and visiting with her family whenever she was able.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, as well as her siblings; Jimmy Hilliard, Annette Patat and Marcia Hilliard.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 48 years; James Becham. Three children; Gregory Becham (Theresa), Diana Leigh Koontz (Darrell), and Jaime Becham. Grandchildren; Tyler Becham (Christina), Noah Becham, Kayleigh Becham, and Christopher Becham, great granddaughter, Emilia and two sisters; Susan Sasser Hall and Shirley Bennett.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 23, 2020.
