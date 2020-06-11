Barbara Jean Cook "Babs" Rodgers
1935 - 2020
Barbara "Babs" Jean Cook Rodgers
November 2, 1935 - June 7, 2020
Macon, Georgia- Barbara "Babs" Jean Cook Rodgers, went with her Lord Jesus peacefully at home on June 7, 2020. Babs was born the only child of her beloved parents, O.T. Cook and Clara Winchester Cook in Tuscaloosa, Alabama on November 2, 1935.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Charlie A. Rodgers, Jr. and son-in-law, Joe Skipworth. Babs leaves behind daughters Robin Skipworth and Lisa Harville (Mark); grandchildren, Gale Skipworth, Shelley Elliott (Cory), Barbara Jane Carter (Alex), Tucker Dunaway (Lucas), Nick Harville (Alyson); seven dear great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
Babs graduated from A.L. Miller High School in Macon and married the following weekend. She raised her family in Ft. Valley for 14 years working as secretary for Fort Valley Middle School and worshiped at First Baptist Church. Returning to Macon, the family lived in the Rutland Community where she rekindled classmate friendships and enjoyed sweet fellowship with her bridge companions. As "Nana," she fervently loved and cared for each of her grandchildren. The family has lost a very special part of our lives. A celebration of her life will be held graveside at Macon Memorial Park, Sunday, June 14, at 2:00 PM.
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Barbara "Babs" Jean Cook Rodgers



Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
14
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Macon Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
FairHaven Funeral Home and Cremation Services
4989 Mount Pleasant Church Rd.
Macon, GA 31216
(478) 788-2929
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 8, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 8, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. 2 corthinians 1:4
D T
