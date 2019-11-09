Barbara Jean Hatfield
April 19, 1938 - Nov. 6, 2019
Monticello, IL- Barbara Jean Hatfield, 81, of Monticello, passed away at 10:42 a.m., November 6, 2019 at Arbor Rose of Monticello.
Barbara was born on April 19, 1938 in Lincoln, GA, the daughter of Paul Revere "P.R." and Mildred Marie (Watson) Hatfield.
Barbara was a Registered Dietitian working for Crawford W. Long Memorial Hospital, Atlanta, GA, Americana Healthcare Corp., Debes Corp, Rockford and Barlyn, Inc. out of Monticello. She was a member of the American Dietetic Association and the Illinois Dietetic Association.
Barbara is survived by her friend and business partner Lynn Simon of Monticello. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Jack Watson Hatfield and aunt Evelyn Hatfield.
A graveside service will be at a later date at Riverside Memorial Cemetery, Macon, GA.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society or Arbor Rose of Monticello.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com .
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 9, 2019