Barbara "BABS" Johnson
Macon, GA- "Private Family Only" Graveside services for Barbara "BABS" Johnson will be held 1 PM Saturday, April 18, 2020 at The State Cemetery, Gray, GA. Ms. Johnson, 58, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
Survivors includes her husband, Tim Johnson; four daughters, Dawn (Riccardo), J'Dawn Butler, T'neshia Johnson and Tristiana Johnson; two sisters, Virginia Stone-Beasley and Evelyn (Walter Jr.) Lamar; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2020