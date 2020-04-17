Barbara "Babs" Johnson

Guest Book
  • "sending prayers thoughts to family my deepest condolences"
    - Marvin Barnes
  • "May the God of all comfort sustain your family during the..."
  • "Condolences to Tim and the family... Mrs. B was a ray of..."
    - Edith Ball
Service Information
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA
31217
(478)-743-3331
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 11, 2020
1:00 PM
The State Cemetery
Gray, GA
View Map
Obituary
Barbara "BABS" Johnson
Macon, GA- "Private Family Only" Graveside services for Barbara "BABS" Johnson will be held 1 PM Saturday, April 18, 2020 at The State Cemetery, Gray, GA. Ms. Johnson, 58, passed away Friday, April 3, 2020.
Survivors includes her husband, Tim Johnson; four daughters, Dawn (Riccardo), J'Dawn Butler, T'neshia Johnson and Tristiana Johnson; two sisters, Virginia Stone-Beasley and Evelyn (Walter Jr.) Lamar; six grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 17, 2020
