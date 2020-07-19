Barbara Jone Hester
May 12, 1943 - July 16, 2020
Lizella, GA- Barbara Jone Hester, 77, passed away peacefully on Thursday, July 16, 2020.
Barbara was born in Macon, Georgia on May 12, 1943, to the late William Thomas and Sara Frances Holloway Hester. She was a server at S and S Cafeteria who enjoyed being outdoors, fishing, traveling, and spending time with her family. Barbara even loved riding motorcycles in her younger years. With all of these enjoyments, being a mother and grandmother brought her the greatest joy.
Barbara is survived by her son, Kip Heath (Kim) of Warner Robins; grandchildren, Cody, Cory, and Hunter Heath, Tantresse Drawhorn and Teshia Lynn; and a number of great-grandchildren.
At the family's request, all services will be private.
