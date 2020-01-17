Barbara Morris
August 23, 1953 - January 15, 2020
Macon, GA- Barbara Morris, 66, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Lenderman officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.
Barbara was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Stewart Owens and Allene Owens Happoldt. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlene Barlow; sister, Betty Green and brother, Wendell Owens. She was a homemaker and a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
She is survived by her husband, Hugh Morris, daughter, Cindy (Scott) Lenderman; son, Charlie Thomas; son-in-law, Mike Barlow; grandchildren, Chance Barlow, Aaliah Thomas, Lexi Lenderman, Lauren Lenderman; siblings, Patricia Lacroix, Charles Owens, Lamar Happoldt, Billy Happoldt, and Grady Ray; sister-in-law and dear friend, Billie Joe Owens, and cousin and dear friend, Mary Ann Kennedy.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Barbara Morris
Published in The Telegraph on Jan. 17, 2020