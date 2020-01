Barbara MorrisAugust 23, 1953 - January 15, 2020Macon, GA- Barbara Morris, 66, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. A celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Pastor Wayne Lenderman officiating. The family will greet friends from 9:30 a.m. to service time at the funeral home.Barbara was born in Macon, Georgia to the late Stewart Owens and Allene Owens Happoldt. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Charlene Barlow; sister, Betty Green and brother, Wendell Owens. She was a homemaker and a devoted mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.She is survived by her husband, Hugh Morris, daughter, Cindy (Scott) Lenderman; son, Charlie Thomas; son-in-law, Mike Barlow; grandchildren, Chance Barlow, Aaliah Thomas, Lexi Lenderman, Lauren Lenderman; siblings, Patricia Lacroix, Charles Owens, Lamar Happoldt, Billy Happoldt, and Grady Ray; sister-in-law and dear friend, Billie Joe Owens, and cousin and dear friend, Mary Ann Kennedy.Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home has charge of the arrangements.