Warner Robins, Georgia- Barbara Videll (Hubbard) Neal, 78, of Warner Robins, passed away on May 15, 2019.

Barbara was born in Dallas, Texas, and grew up in Miami, Florida, where she met her lifelong sweetheart, Johnny Neal. They met at First Baptist Church in Miami, and after a week he asked her to marry him. They were married by Reverend Charles Stanley. Together, Barbara and Johnny raised three children and a handful of grandkids. As well as a census worker and draftsman, Barbara was an aspiring writer and accidental poet. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Warner Robins for over 30 years. She always had a smile on her face, and a kind word for everyone. She will be greatly missed.

Barbara is survived by her daughter Brenda Sapp of Macon, sons Matthew (Diane) Neal of Woodstock and Michael (Rainy) Neal of Bonaire; grandchildren Sarah (Jeremy) Stewart, Timothy Sapp, Katelyn and Ryan Neal, Ashtyn, Chance and Logan Neal; great-grandchild Jayna; sister Linda (Ray) DeSear, brothers Allen (Valerie) Hubbard and John Hubbard.

She is preceded in death by her husband Johnny Neal; her parents Andy and Marie (Dixon) Hubbard; sisters Andrea Hubbard and Betty Warner.

A service will be held Saturday, June 8th at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church of Warner Robins. Friends of the family are welcome to attend.





