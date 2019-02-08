Barbara Sims Harkness
April 11, 1928 - February 7, 2019
Forsyth, GA- Barbara Sims Harkness passed away Thursday, February 7, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 4:00 p.m., Saturday, February 9, 2019, at Monroe County Memorial Chapel with burial in Forsyth City Cemetery. Dr. H. Darrell Watson will officiate. The family will greet friends the day of the service from 3:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m., at Monroe County Memorial Chapel.
Mrs. Harkness, the daughter of the late Carson Edward Sims and Evie Lucille Atchinson Sims was born April 11, 1928, in Griffin, Georgia. Her husband, Charles Wesley Harkness preceded her in death. She retired from Trio Manufacturing as their corporate secretary.
Mrs. Harkness is survived by her children, Teresa Waldrep of Atlanta and Charlene deVries (Chuck) of Forsyth; grandchildren, Dr. Lori Marshall (Martin Key), Wes deVries (Pelvi) and Lindsay deVries Parker (Eric); and great grandchildren, Emerson Key, Adalyn Parker, Miles deVries and Dev deVries.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to Meals on Wheels c/o First Baptist Church of Forsyth, 95 W Morse Street, Forsyth, GA 31029.
Please visit www.monroecountymemorialchapel.com to express tributes.
Monroe County Memorial Chapel has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 8, 2019