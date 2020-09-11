1/1
Barbara St. John
1927 - 2020
BARBARA ST. JOHN
PERRY, GA- Barbara Ann Lanneau St. John, 93, passed away peacefully on Monday, September 7, 2020. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Watson-Hunt Funeral Home. Immediately following the visitation, Graveside Services will begin at 11:00 a.m. in Perry Memorial Gardens, where Mrs. Barbara will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband, Herb. The Reverend Tommy Perkins will officiate.
Barbara was born in Tampa, Florida, to the late Earl and Grace Meeks Lanneau. Having lived in Perry, Georgia, since 1954, she was a long-time member of Perry United Methodist Church and a member of the IHS Sunday School Class. For thirty years, Mrs. St. John was the welcoming face greeted by young students at Tucker Elementary School. She was the school secretary, nurse, counselor, and friend to all students, parents, and teachers, alike. Through the years, she supported her husband in his teaching and coaching career, and they joined several other special friends tailgating and following the Georgia Bulldogs as often as they could.
Those left to cherish the memories they made with Mrs. Barbara are her children, Lee St. John of St. Cloud, FL, and Judy Kenney of Sedona, AZ; her four grandchildren, Jeffrey St. John, Austin St. John, Omar Kenney (Heidi), and Olivia Strymecki (Paul); and her great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Grace, Kaya, Luna, Danika, and Emani.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Earl Lanneau, Jr.; and her husband of sixty-six years, Herbert L. St. John, Sr.
Condolences for the family may be left in the online guestbook at www.watsonhunt.com. Watson-Hunt Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.


View the online memorial for BARBARA ST. JOHN



Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
10:00 - 10:45 AM
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home - Perry
SEP
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Perry Memorial Gardens,
Funeral services provided by
Watson-Hunt Funeral Home - Perry
1208 Main Street
Perry, GA 31069
(478) 987-2423
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
September 11, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Watson-Hunt Funeral Home
