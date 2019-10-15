Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Stevenson Smith. View Sign Service Information Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 (478)-477-5737 Memorial service 2:00 PM Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery 3969 Mercer University Drive Macon , GA 31204 View Map Visitation Following Services Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Stevenson Smith

October 30, 1929 - October 13, 2019

Macon, GA- Barbara Stevenson Smith, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019. She was born in Lincolnton, Ga. on October 30, 1929, the oldest daughter of Lois Drinkard Stevenson and Newton Hamlyn Stevenson. Barbara graduated from Lincoln County High School in 1946 and furthered her education at the Georgia State College for Women in Milledgeville, GA. She married her high school love, Ernest B. Smith on November 4, 1950, who preceded her in death in 2009. Barbara and Ernest were a role model for marriage over their 59 years together. Barbara and Ernest moved to Macon in 1965 when Ernest was promoted to Sales Manager of Borden Dairy. They both enjoyed being a part of their Macon and Middle Georgia community and were active longtime members of Mabel White Memorial Baptist Church. After Ernest's retirement from Borden Dairy in 1996 they loved to travel and had many fond memories of traveling with family and friends. Barbara also loved helping people and was a servant to people from her family to hundreds of people from her church and community. She was the epitome of a hard worker and demonstrated this through her commitment to her family, volunteering, and meticulous housekeeping and gardening even into her mid 80's. She was a very supportive mother and grandmother and was a dignified, courageous and determined woman exemplified even through her last days.

Barbara was a true homemaker for her husband, Ernest and her two sons, Steve and Stan. When asked on occasions if she ever worked outside the home, she would respond, "With the challenge of raising two boys I had little time for work outside the home. " Barbara did extensive volunteer work as a school class mother for her children, for her church and numerous charitable organizations in the Middle Georgia Area by visiting the sick and preparing meals. She especially enjoyed volunteering for Borden's Dairy during the Cherry Blossom Festival. She has been an inspiration to her family and friends for six generations from her grandparents to her great grandchildren. Her legacy will live on within her family as a testament to her love and devotion, hard work, courage and determination.

Barbara Smith is survived by her children, Steve Smith (Linda), of Saint Simons Island, GA. and Stan Smith (Barbara), of Macon, GA, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, Jennifer Smith Williams (Roy) and Hayden of Johns Creek, GA., Brian Smith and Riley of Estill, S.C., and McCall of Savannah, GA., Wes Smith (Jeana) Brady and Anna Kathryn of Thomasville, GA., Michael Smith of Mount Pleasant, S.C., Chrissie Hetes (Keith) Cole, Caroline, and Campbell of Macon, Jeff Montgomery (Kristin), Carter, Emmy Grace and Griffin of Greensboro, N.C. and sister, Carolyn Stevenson Link (Bradey) of Cayce, SC.; and sister-in-law, Betty Smith of Louisville, GA. and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest B. Smith, her sister, Mary Lynda Pitts, and brother-in-law, George Smith.

A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, Macon, GA at 2:00 P.M. with a private family burial in the Macon Memorial Park Cemetery prior to the service on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Rev. Joe McDaniel will officiate. Visitation will be held after the memorial service.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 866 Mulberry St., Macon GA 31201 or the .

