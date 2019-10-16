Barbara Stevenson Smith
October 30, 1929 - October 13, 2019
Macon, GA- Barbara Stevenson Smith, age 89, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019.
A memorial service will be held in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home, Macon, GA at 2:00 P.M. with a private family burial in the Macon Memorial Park Cemetery prior to the service on Thursday, October 17, 2019. Rev. Joe McDaniel will officiate. Visitation will be held after the memorial service.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to the , 866 Mulberry St., Macon GA 31201 or the .
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery have charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Barbara Stevenson Smith
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 16, 2019