Barbara Sue Gearin Tucker
July 3, 1947 - July 23, 2019
Macon, GA- Barbara Sue Gearin Tucker, 72, of Macon, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. The family will have a time of visitation on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at FairHaven Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be held on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Parkway Assembly of God with Reverend Joe Williams officiating. Immediately following the service, Mrs. Tucker will be entombed in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens Mausoleum.
Mrs. Tucker was born on July 3, 1947 in Greensboro, Ga to the late Harold Gearin and Opal Barrs Gearin. She was a retired items manager at Robins Air Force Base with 25 years of service. Mrs. Tucker was an extremely active member of Parkway Assembly of God, where she was involved with the Sunday School Class, the Bereavement Committee and sang in the choir.
Mrs. Tucker was greeted in heaven by her parents as well as her daughter; Donna Hester.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving family. Her husband of 54 years; Moses Ed Tucker. Daughter; Sherry Tucker Haney (Ray), Son in law; Keith Hester, five grandchildren; Phillip Haney (Jessica), Rebecca Haney, Hillary Hester, Hollie Hester, and Emily Hester. Two great grandchildren; Tucker Hester and Natalie Hester.
Published in The Telegraph on July 26, 2019