December 31, 1954 - March 19, 2019
Sylvania, GA- Homegoing services for Ms. Barbara Ann Thrash, 64, will be Saturday, March 23rd, time 12 Noon at Saint James Baptist Church, 110 James Street, Forsyth. Burial Rest Haven Memorial Cemetery, Forsyth.
Survivors include her mother, Kizzie Mae Thrash; sisters, Constance Thrash and Lauretta Thrash; brother, Kelly (Renee) Thrash and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Freeman Funeral Home, Forsyth.
Freeman Funeral Home
26 Brentwood Street
Forsyth, GA 31029-1704
(478) 994-6483
Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 22, 2019