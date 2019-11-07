Barbara Whitehead Dent
May 5, 1937 - November 6, 2019
Macon, GA- Barbara Whitehead Dent, 82, joined her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ in heaven on the morning of Wednesday, November 6, 2019. A private graveside will be held on Friday, November 8, 2019 in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Pastor Glenn Lyles will officiate. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to American Parkinson Disease Association, Georgia Chapter, P.O. Box 49416, Atlanta, Georgia 30359.
Barbara was born in Athens, Georgia the daughter of the late Ruby Thompson Whitehead and Ernest Whitehead and was preceded in death by 3 sisters and 3 brothers. She was a devoted and loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and aunt. Barbara was of the Christian Faith.
Her memory will be forever treasured by her loving children, sons, Jeffrey Dent of Lake Oconee and Randall Keith Dent of Warner Robins; daughter, Margie Martin (Jon) of Macon; grandchildren, April Athon (Brad) and Tiffany Dykes (Doug) 4 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Barbara Whitehead Dent
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019