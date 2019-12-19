Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Wyatt. View Sign Service Information Hart's Mortuary and Crematory 765 Cherry Street Macon , GA 31201 (478)-746-4321 Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Russellville Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Barbara Wyatt

February 13, 1952 - December 16, 2019

Eatonton, GA- Ms. Barbara Wyatt, 67, of Eatonton, died peacefully December 16, 2019 at her lake home as she watched the sunrise over the lake. Ms. Wyatt would like her friends and family to know that she was not the kind of person who would give up without a fight. During her brief illness, she received an enormous amount of love from all her friends and family. She believed in God, in family, in truth between people and in the power of love. She also believed that we are created in God's image and that there is God in all of us. She dealt with the God she knew.

Ms. Wyatt is preceded in death by her grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. William Clyde Sanders and Mr. and Mrs. Dennis P. Wyatt, Sr.; her parents, Dennis Perry Wyatt, Jr. and Evelyn Sanders Wyatt; aunts and uncles, Mr. and Mrs. Owen Fussell, Ms. Frances Sanders, Jerry Sanders, and Shep Hanner; and cousin, Gene Allen Fussell.

Ms. Wyatt is survived by her sister, Denise Wyatt; aunts and uncles, William Clyde Sanders of Eufaula, AL, Robert Sanders (Jane), of Macon, GA, Mrs. Jean Hanner, of Richmond VA, Mrs. Patricia Sanders Spoer (Clarence), of Carlisle, PA, Mrs. Carolyn Samford Sanders, of John's Creek, GA; fifteen caring and loving cousins; and her devoted companions, Harry Rex and Pickles.

In 1974, Ms. Wyatt received her Bachelor of Science in Pharmacy from the

Ms. Wyatt had a passion for reading, genealogy, painting, playing cards with her friends, being outdoors gardening, and making bluebird houses for her bluebirds. She was a member of Town and Country Garden Club, McEvoy 70's Lassies, The Canterbury Kids, and an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. Her legacy is the inspiration she gave and the changes she brought about in the lives of those who loved her.

A Celebration of Life memorial for Ms. Wyatt will be held Saturday, January 4, 2019 at 11:00AM, at Russellville Baptist Church, to share memories and begin to heal together.

In lieu of sending flowers, Ms. Wyatt and her family ask that you donate to the Nadine Wilson Fund at Russellville Baptist Church, and make someone's day by doing a kind deed.

