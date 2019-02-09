Barbara Yeomans Allen
June 18, 1955 - February 8, 2019
Cochran, GA- Barbara Yeomans Allen, age 63, passed away Friday, February 8, 2019 in Bryant Nursing Center. Funeral services will be held Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 2:00 PM in the Roddy Baptist Church. Burial will be in the Belflower Family Cemetery.
Mrs. Allen, born in Hawkinsville, spent most of her life in Roddy. She was the daughter of the late William D. and Evelyn B. Yeomans, Jr. and was preceded in death by her sister Gail Yeomans. She was a medical records secretary for the Georgia Department of Corrections and a member of Roddy Baptist Church.
Survivors are her brothers, Billy (Barbara) Yeomans of Cochran, Bobby (Debra) Yeomans and Kevin Yeomans of Roddy; nieces Kelli (Trey) Ragan and Charity (Mac) Roland of Cochran and Chasity (Joey) Goss of Roddy, nephew Trace Yeomans of Cochran; great nieces and nephews, Ella Grace and Gabbi Ragan, Cole, Makayla and Garrett Roland, and Josh and Abi Goss.
The family is at 3210 Roddy Highway and will greet friends from 6pm to 8pm Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Mathis Funeral Home.
Mathis Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 9, 2019