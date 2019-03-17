Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Youmans Probst. View Sign

Barbara Youmans Probst

May 30, 1939 - March 13, 2019

Macon, GA- Barbara Youmans Probst, daughter of Frank and Dottie Youmans, born May 30, 1939 in Tifton, Georgia recently passed unexpectedly at her home in Macon, Georgia.

Upon graduation from Tift County High School where she was the Drum Major of the Blue Devils Marching Band, Barbara attended Florida State University majoring in music education, where she pledged into Zeta Tau Alpha and served as President during her senior year. Barbara's extensive career as a music teacher and choral director in Florida included teaching in Duval and Clay County Public Schools, Riverside Presbyterian Day School and The Bolles School in Jacksonville.

While raising her three children, Barbara attained a Master of Arts in Teaching degree from Jacksonville University. Barbara also taught private piano lessons at her home in Jacksonville Beach, and in Macon where she moved to be closer to her grandchildren. Barbara was beloved by both her schoolchildren and piano students during her teaching career which spanned over five decades. Barbara's energy was not confined to the career she loved; at the same time she developed into an accomplished runner. Barbara finished at the top of her age group in many races including Jacksonville's River Run. While competing in the 55 – 59 age group of the Jacksonville Grand Prix Race Series, Barbara was twice awarded second place, and was the first place runner for the series of Grand Prix races held 1996 – 1997.

While residing in Macon, Barbara's active community participation and service included membership in the Life Class Sunday School at Forest Hills United Methodist Church, the Service League, Creative Touch Knitting Club, Card Sharks Bridge, and she enjoyed her Zumba Classes at the Wellness Center. Barbara loved her time with her grandchildren and recently became a great-grandmother. Barbara's love of life and her friends continually touched all who met her.

Barbara is survived by her brother, William T. Youmans (Cathy); three children, Eric C. Miller (Leah), Courtenay H. Miller, and Stephana Miller Taylor (John); six grandchildren, Elizabeth Pirovano (Dan), Emily Lynch, David Lynch, Tinsley Miller, Xalen and Jake Momirovich; and great grandchild, Luke Pirovano, as well as numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the in Macon in memory of Barbara's Daddy, or the in Macon in memory of Barbara's Mama.

A celebration of her life will be held Tuesday, March 19 at 11:00am in the Chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home with Rev. Teresa Edwards officiating. The family will greet friends Monday night from 5:00pm until 7:00pm at the funeral home.

Published in The Telegraph on Mar. 17, 2019

