Barney Allen Creamer, Sr.August 25, 1948 - October 20, 2020Macon, GA- Barney Allen Creamer Sr., 72, of Macon passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held at a later date.Allen was born August 25, 1948 to Barney and Dorothy Creamer. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Creamer; three children, John Michael Creamer (Heather), Jason Bradley Creamer (Coral) of Atlanta, Georgia and Rebecca Creamer Morgan (John) of Byron, Georgia; five grandchildren, Emily Clare Morgan, Hayden Michael Creamer, Jacob Owen Creamer, Bexley Alden Creamer and Drake Raymond; two sisters, Dianne Affleck, Donna Morgan; three brothers, Wayne Creamer, Ronald Creamer and Doug Creamer. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter, Kaitlyn Alyssa Minter.Allen was an avid TV watcher and a sports fanatic; he especially loved the Georgia Bulldogs, New Orleans Saints and the LSU Tigers, but most of all, he loved spending time with his children and grandchildren. Allen was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, he will be missed by all who knew him.Hart's at the Cupola, Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd, Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.