Barney H. Jackson
June 10, 1938 - September 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Barney H. Jackson, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road. Following the service, burial will be private for family only at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mac Goddard will officiate. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required for attendance. The service will be streamed live by viewing https://www.facebook.com/SnowsMemorialChapelBass/
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Mr. Jackson was born in Macon the son of the late Mary Kneece Jackson and Crowell Cleveland Jackson. He was retired civil service after 37 years from Robins Air Force Base. Mr. Jackson was a member of Unity Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Lena Howard Jackson and siblings, Curtis Jackson, Doc Jackson, Hamp Jackson, Marilyn Slaton, Josephine Boyd, Barbara Stephens and his twin brother, Benny H. Jackson.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his son, Christopher Jackson (Peggy) of Lizella; daughter, Melanie Franchi (Kevin) of Gray; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.
