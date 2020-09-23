1/
Barney H. Jackson
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barney's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Barney H. Jackson
June 10, 1938 - September 22, 2020
Macon, GA- Barney H. Jackson, 82, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. A Celebration of his Life will be held at 2:00 PM Thursday at Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road. Following the service, burial will be private for family only at Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Mac Goddard will officiate. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be required for attendance. The service will be streamed live by viewing https://www.facebook.com/SnowsMemorialChapelBass/ In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association.
Mr. Jackson was born in Macon the son of the late Mary Kneece Jackson and Crowell Cleveland Jackson. He was retired civil service after 37 years from Robins Air Force Base. Mr. Jackson was a member of Unity Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday School teacher. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Lena Howard Jackson and siblings, Curtis Jackson, Doc Jackson, Hamp Jackson, Marilyn Slaton, Josephine Boyd, Barbara Stephens and his twin brother, Benny H. Jackson.
Mr. Jackson is survived by his son, Christopher Jackson (Peggy) of Lizella; daughter, Melanie Franchi (Kevin) of Gray; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren.
Visit www.snowsmacon.com to express tributes.
Snow's Memorial Chapel, Bass Road, has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Barney H. Jackson



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snow's Memorial Chapel - Cherry Chapel
746 Cherry Street
Macon, GA 31201
4787437417
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Macon Telegraph

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved