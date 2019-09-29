Barney Kinard
02-21-1947 - 09-20-2019
Panama City, Florida- Barney Lamar Kinard, III, 72 of Panama City Beach, passed September 20, 2019 at Gulf Coast Hospital. Barney was born February 21, 1947 in Macon, GA to Barney Lamar and Mildred (Stallings) Kinard, II who preceded him in death. Mr. Kinard is a Willingham High School Class of '65 graduate where he played varsity football. Barney was offered a scholarship to play football for Georgia Tech and attended until he was drafted by the United States Army during the Viet Nam War. Barney served his country and received the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals. Upon his discharge, Barney met his wife, Kay Kozojed and they were married in 1972 in Macon. Kay resides in Panama City Beach. He is also survived by his daughter, Kassie (Nick) Morgan of Sedona, AZ; his sister, Pamela Burleson of DeFuniak Springs, FL and his brothers, Ricky Kinard of Panama City Beach, FL and Dennis Kinard of Macon, GA. Funeral services will be held privately. Kent-Forest Lawn Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 29, 2019