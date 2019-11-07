Barrett Jayme
January 16, 1958 - November 1, 2019
Shi Place, GA- Jayme Lynn Barrett of 604 Shi Place died Friday, November 1, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 2:00 PM in the Chapel of Hart's Mortuary at the Cupola at 6324 Peake Rd., Macon, GA. 31210.
She is survived by her mother, Martha Brodie, daughters; Catrina Hill of Macon,Tiffany (Jarvis) Williams of Macon, Kenyata Upshaw of Macon, son, Christopher Walker of Huntington Beach, California, son, Gary Woodford of Macon; Grandchild, Isaiah Hill and 10 other grandchildren; sister, Deana (Russell, Sr.) Hack of Gray, brothers Andrei (Joann) Barrett of Macon, Coy Barrett of Columbus, MS., Ronald Barrett of Prattville, AL. and Brian (Faye) Brodie of Gray.
Please visit www.hartsmort.com to express condolences.
Hart's at the Cupola. Hart's Mortuary and Cremation Center, 6324 Peake Rd. Macon, GA 31210 has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Nov. 7, 2019