Barry Wilkins
July 17, 1974 - April 24, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- Barry Allen Wilkins, 45, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 24, 2020. Services are private for family only.
Barry was born July 17, 1974 in Ahsokie, North Carolina to Curtis and the late Nancy Lowe Wilkins. He grew up working on a chicken farm in Gatesville, North Carolina. Barry worked as an electrician for Carolina Georgia Sound and was happiest when he had a project to work on. He was very generous with his time and talents as a handyman fixing up friends' homes and building or repairing furniture. Barry was a big fan of the Macon Mayhem hockey team and was known to play the practical joker, along with his wife, Dawn.
Barry is survived by his wife of three years, Dawn Wilkins; children, Shyenne and Nicholas Wilkins of Warner Robins; step children, Scott Dawson (Sharon) of Warner Robins, Samantha Mattox (Chris) of Perry, Sabrina Dawson (Lechelle) of Nevada, and Seth Dawson of Perry; father, Curtis Wilkins of North Carolina; brothers, Richard Wilkins (Shana) of Virginia, and Gary Wilkins (Lacey) of North Carolina; three grandchildren; and nine nieces and nephews.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 26, 2020