Beatrice C. Jordan
December 8, 1925 - April 18, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Beatrice C. Jordan, 93, formerly of 1870 Kitchens Road, who went to heaven on April 18, 2019. The vigil will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. The funeral mass will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 4:00 PM at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church located at 131 Ward Street, Macon, GA. 31204. Father John Coughlin, OFM will be presiding. Interment services will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. She is survived by her sons, Vernon and Kenneth Jordan. The family may be contacted at 3896 Riverside Dr. Apt. 3891, Macon, GA. 31204. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2019