Beatrice C. Jordan (1925 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "To family and friends: You are not alone during this time..."
  • "Ms. B is dancing with the angels and walking the streets of..."
    - Linda Preast
Service Information
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA
31206
(478)-788-1234
Vigil
Thursday, Apr. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services - Macon
3275 Pio Nono Avenue
Macon, GA 31206
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Peter Claver Catholic Church
131 Ward Street,
Macon, GA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Beatrice C. Jordan
December 8, 1925 - April 18, 2019
Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Ms. Beatrice C. Jordan, 93, formerly of 1870 Kitchens Road, who went to heaven on April 18, 2019. The vigil will be held Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue, Macon, GA. 31206. The funeral mass will be Friday, April 26, 2019 at 4:00 PM at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church located at 131 Ward Street, Macon, GA. 31204. Father John Coughlin, OFM will be presiding. Interment services will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. She is survived by her sons, Vernon and Kenneth Jordan. The family may be contacted at 3896 Riverside Dr. Apt. 3891, Macon, GA. 31204. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Beatrice C. Jordan
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 24, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.