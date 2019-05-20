Beatrice "Bea" Jones Baker
October 10, 1934 - May 18, 2019
Macon, GA- Beatrice "Bea" Jones Baker, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends in The Gathering Place at the church from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Adkins and Dr. Charles Houston officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masonic Home, 1417 Nottingham Dr., Macon GA 31211, , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville SC 29605 or Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave., Macon GA 31204.
Bea was born in Bath, South Carolina to the late John R. and Ada Woodle Jones. She was preceded in death by her son, David Strickland, and three brothers. Bea was retired from Keebler and was a member of Riverside United Methodist Church and the Woodruff Sunday School Class. She was a lifetime member of the DAV.
She is survived by her devoted and loving husband of fifty years, Gary A. Baker of Macon, and granddaughter, Jennifer Strickland of FL.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
View the online memorial for Beatrice "Bea" Jones Baker
Published in The Telegraph on May 20, 2019