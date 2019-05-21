Beatrice "Bea" Jones Baker
Macon, GA- Beatrice "Bea" Jones Baker, 84, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Riverside United Methodist Church. The family will greet friends in The Gathering Place at the church from 10:00 a.m. to Noon. Burial will be at Macon Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Adkins, Dr. Charles Houston and Col. Henderson Carswell officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Masonic Home, 1417 Nottingham Dr., Macon GA 31211, , 950 W. Faris Road, Greenville SC 29605 or Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave., Macon GA 31204.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on May 21, 2019