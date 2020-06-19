Beatrice Jones Emory
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Beatrice Jones Emory will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Emory, 78, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.
Survivors include four children, Ann Emory, Rose (Gregory) Hargrove, Deborah (Rollie) Vaughn, Sgt. Jennifer Emory; three sisters, Pearlina Lockett, Janie Jones, Eloise Thomas; four brothers, Arthur Sellers Jones, Sr., Lewis Jones, Henry Jones, Richard Jones; six grandchildren; twelve grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Beatrice Jones Emory
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Beatrice Jones Emory will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Emory, 78, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.
Survivors include four children, Ann Emory, Rose (Gregory) Hargrove, Deborah (Rollie) Vaughn, Sgt. Jennifer Emory; three sisters, Pearlina Lockett, Janie Jones, Eloise Thomas; four brothers, Arthur Sellers Jones, Sr., Lewis Jones, Henry Jones, Richard Jones; six grandchildren; twelve grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.
View the online memorial for Beatrice Jones Emory
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.