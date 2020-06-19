Beatrice Jones Emory
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Beatrice Jones Emory
Macon, GA- Private (Family Only) Graveside services for Beatrice Jones Emory will be held 11 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020 in Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery. Mrs. Emory, 78, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020.
Survivors include four children, Ann Emory, Rose (Gregory) Hargrove, Deborah (Rollie) Vaughn, Sgt. Jennifer Emory; three sisters, Pearlina Lockett, Janie Jones, Eloise Thomas; four brothers, Arthur Sellers Jones, Sr., Lewis Jones, Henry Jones, Richard Jones; six grandchildren; twelve grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Public viewing will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 from 2 PM to 4 PM ONLY.
Jones Brothers Mortuary has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Beatrice Jones Emory


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Telegraph on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Viewing
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Jones Brothers Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
20
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Middle Georgia Memory Gardens Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jones Brothers Memorial Chapel, Inc.
3035 Millerfield Road
Macon, GA 31217
(478) 743-3331
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved