Beatrice Taylor Pyles
October 26, 1929 - September 27, 2019
Macon, GA- Beatrice Taylor Pyles, 89, passed away Friday, September 27, 2019. A Celebration of her Life will be held at 11:00 AM Tuesday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be private for family only in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Duke will officiate. Following the service a visitation/luncheon will be held. In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to Operation Smile, www.operationsmile.org or Heartland Hospice.
Mrs. Pyles was born in Towns County, Georgia the daughter of the late Hattie Kastner Taylor and Edgar Taylor. She was a homemaker and a member of Martha Bowman United Methodist Church. Mrs. Pyles was a talented artist and longtime member of the Middle Georgia Art Association.
Mrs. Pyles is survived by her son, Jeff (Cathy) Pyles of Macon; grandson, Taylor (Susan) Pyles of Macon; brother, Edgar (Betty) Taylor, Jr.; 2 nieces.
The family greatly appreciates the care she received from Heartland Hospice and her caregivers.
Published in The Telegraph on Sept. 29, 2019