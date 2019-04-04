Apostle BeLinda Davis

Macon, GA- Apostle BeLinda Davis' Homegoing Services will be Friday at Born Church of the Living God, 989 Morrow Avenue - East Macon at 11:00 A.M. with burial at Georgia Veterans Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. Family can be contacted at 806 Willow Creek Drive.
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019
