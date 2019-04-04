Apostle BeLinda Davis
Macon, GA- Apostle BeLinda Davis' Homegoing Services will be Friday at Born Church of the Living God, 989 Morrow Avenue - East Macon at 11:00 A.M. with burial at Georgia Veterans Cemetery, Milledgeville, GA. Family can be contacted at 806 Willow Creek Drive.
Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Glover Memorial Mortuary, Inc.
Glover Memorial Mortuary Inc.
3241 Houston Ave
Macon, GA 31206
(478) 781-8122
Published in The Telegraph on Apr. 4, 2019