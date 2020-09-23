Beloise CarswellJune 16, 1961 - September 15, 2020Macon, GA- It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Mrs. Beloise Kendrick Carswell. A Celebration of Life (Private Family Only) will be held Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:00 PM in the chapel of Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home located at 3275 Pio Nono Avenue Macon, GA. 31206. Interment Services will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Reverend Quentin Taylor will officiate. She leaves to cherish her memories a loving devoted husband, Kenneth Carswell; four loving children, Joe Roberson, LaTonya Roberson, Antonio Kendrick, Kristal Kendrick and a host of other relatives and friends. The family is requesting everyone to please wear a face mask and follow CDC guidelines. Richard R. Robinson Funeral Home & Cremation Services has charge of arrangements.