Ben Mangonon Bernal
June 29, 1956 - October 24, 2019
Bonaire, Georgia- Ben Mangonon Bernal passed away peacefully at his residence on the evening of Thursday, October 24, 2019, with his beloved wife, Kate, and his family by his side. He was 63 years old. Ben was born on Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines. He was the son of the late Jamie and Felicidad Legaspi Bernal. A dedicated worker, Ben loved his job as an Engineer on Robins Air Force Base where he worked for many years. A devoted member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he and his wife first met, Ben sang in the Folk Choir for several years. Ben was a humble, laid back man who enjoyed life and loved his Lord and family with all of his heart. He will truly be missed by all of those who were blessed to have known him.
His memory will forever be treasured by his loving wife of 34 years, Kate Bernal; children, Daniel, Brian, Anna, André, Christine, Sarah, Rachel, Antonio, Alyssa, Julie, and Sean Bernal; sister, Linda Weidkamp (Larry); and brothers, Richard Bernal and Ron Bernal (Simone).
A Rosary will be said at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 27, 2019, with visitation following until 8:00 p.m. at McCullough Funeral Home. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Heart. Afterward, Mr. Bernal will be laid to rest at Parkway Memorial Gardens.
Go to www.mcculloughfh.com to sign the Online Registry for the family. McCullough Funeral Home and Crematory has the privilege of being entrusted with these arrangements.
View the online memorial for Ben Mangonon Bernal
Published in The Telegraph on Oct. 26, 2019