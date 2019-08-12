Benard "Bernie' L. Ward
February 24, 1951 - August 8, 2019
Warner Robins, GA- Perry, GA - Bernard "Bernie" L. Ward, 68, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Thursday, August 8, 2019. A memorial service will be held Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 6:00PM in the chapel of Heritage Memorial Funeral Home. Visitation will take place following the service.
Bernie was born February 24, 1951 in Portland, Oregon to the late Benjamin and Delores Ward. He proudly, faithfully and honorably served his country for 8 years in the United States Air Force. He later went to work at Robins Air Force Base where he retired after 25 years of service. Bernie loved golf and anything to do with antique and vintage cars. In his spare time he would write music, play music and even sing but, his greatest love was his family who he adored. He was a loving, father, grandfather, brother and uncle who will be missed.
Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his loving wife Brenda D. Ward.
His memory will forever be cherished by his only son, Charles Ward (Michelle), Macon; daughters, Sharon Brown (Don), Warner Robins; Cindy Walker (Kelly), Centerville; Wendy Brentzel, Lizella; Kelly Nance (Jason), Louisiana; 11 grandchildren; 1 sister, Judith Boyd (Mike); 2 brothers, Michael F. Ward, Bennett Ward; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heart of Georgia Hospice, 103 Westridge Drive, Warner Robins, GA. 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on Aug. 12, 2019