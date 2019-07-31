Benita Dover Hopkins
December 13, 1950 - July 29, 2019
Gray, GA- Benita Dover Hopkins, 68, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Bob Dilks will officiate. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 AM the morning of the service and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon 31210 or the donor's favorite charity.
Mrs. Hopkins was born in Macon the daughter of the late Bessie Madden Dover and Sidney Edward Dover. She was a University of Georgia graduate and was retired from Geico in the customer service department. Mrs. Hopkins loved pets, especially RJ and Nina.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by her children, Sydney Hester and Julie (Scott) Stephens; grandchildren, Taylor Stephens, Abby Stephens, Landon Stephens, and Austin Hester; brother, Lawrence (JoAnn) Dover; nephews, Greg (Diane) Dover and Dr. Kevin (Julie) Dover; great-nieces, Emily, Anna and Isabel Dover; great-nephew, Andrew Dover.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.
Published in The Telegraph on July 31, 2019