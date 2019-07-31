Benita Dover Hopkins (1950 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Benita Dover Hopkins.
Service Information
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA
31204
(478)-477-5737
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home
3969 Mercer University Drive
Macon, GA 31204
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Benita Dover Hopkins
December 13, 1950 - July 29, 2019
Gray, GA- Benita Dover Hopkins, 68, passed away Monday, July 29, 2019. A Celebration of her life will be held at 11:00 AM Friday in the chapel of Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home. Burial will be in Macon Memorial Park Cemetery. Rev. Bob Dilks will officiate. The family will greet friends beginning at 10:00 AM the morning of the service and asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Pine Pointe Hospice, 6261 Peake Road, Macon 31210 or the donor's favorite charity.
Mrs. Hopkins was born in Macon the daughter of the late Bessie Madden Dover and Sidney Edward Dover. She was a University of Georgia graduate and was retired from Geico in the customer service department. Mrs. Hopkins loved pets, especially RJ and Nina.
Mrs. Hopkins is survived by her children, Sydney Hester and Julie (Scott) Stephens; grandchildren, Taylor Stephens, Abby Stephens, Landon Stephens, and Austin Hester; brother, Lawrence (JoAnn) Dover; nephews, Greg (Diane) Dover and Dr. Kevin (Julie) Dover; great-nieces, Emily, Anna and Isabel Dover; great-nephew, Andrew Dover.
Visit www.maconmp.com to express tributes.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery has charge of arrangements.


View the online memorial for Benita Dover Hopkins
logo
Published in The Telegraph on July 31, 2019
bullet University of Georgia
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details