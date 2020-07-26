Benjamin Arren Conner, III
June 7, 1940 - July 3, 2020
Savannah, GA- Benjamin Arren Conner, III, "Ben A.," age 80 of Savannah, Georgia, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, after an extended illness from complications of rheumatoid arthritis.
Ben A was preceded in death by parents Benjamin Arren Conner, Jr. and Julia Mac Franklin Conner of Mt. Vernon, sister Dorothy Jane Conner age eleven in 1956; brother, Reverend Robert Jason Conner, Sr. of Jefferson, Georgia; sister-in-law Sally Hart McCallister of Ashland, Kentucky.
He is survived by his loving wife of forty-one years, Judy Hart Trickett Conner, of Savannah; sisters, Beverly Anne Conner Cole of Dalton; Vickie Conner Kennedy of Dunwoody; brothers Franklin Conner (Lyn) of St. Simons Island; Al Conner, (Janice) of Chapin, SC; sister-in-law Jean Sasser Conner of Jefferson, brother-in-law Raymond McCallister of Pinellas, Fl; daughters, Christi Conner Tate, (Mike) of Dawsonville, Julia Mac Conner Collins, II of Macon; Stacy Trickett Lucas, (Jim) of Savannah; son, Mark Trickett of Savannah ; granddaughter, Melissa Lucas of Wilmington, NC; grandsons, Josh Goldberg of Macon; Daniel Goldberg of Stockbridge; Noah Collins of Athens; Forrest Collins of Savannah, and many treasured cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Ben A. graduated from Mt. Vernon-Ailey High School where he excelled in football and track. He was a graduate of the University of Georgia with a degree in Economics. Ben A. was a member of Phi Delt fraternity. He began his career with Aetna Life Insurance Company and later Geico Insurance Company in Macon before moving to Savannah with Georgia Farm Bureau.
Ben A. loved living in coastal Georgia with his family. He regularly enjoyed Tybee Beach and his marsh home and dock on Wilmington Island. Among his talent for oil painting, he was a musician and an avid sports fan. Ben A. loved playing the blues and favorites on his harmonica, but his passion was cheering for his beloved Bulldogs.
Ben A was known for his strong, humble, and compassionate presence. He was loved by everyone who knew him. His family is grateful for his life.
Because of the national health crisis a private family service was held on July 6, 2020, at Fox and Weeks Funeral Directors in Savannah, Georgia.
Interment will be in the Conner Plot at the Mt. Vernon City Cemetery in Mt. Vernon, Georgia.
Condolences to the family may be made by signing the guestbook at foxandweeks.com