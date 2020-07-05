Benjamin Carl Loper
April 30, 1979 - June 27, 2020
Macon, GA- Macon, GA- Benjamin Carl Loper, 41, of Macon was called to his heavenly home on Saturday, June 27, 2020. He will be laid to rest during a private family ceremony in the mountains.
Ben was born April 30, 1979 in Macon, Georgia. He was the son of Carl and Jody Loper. He was preceded in death by his father, Carl, and his sister, Carla. He is survived by his mother, Jody Loper, of Hayesville, NC; his wife, Carla Loper, of Macon, and their fur-babies, Shaylah and Otis; his brother, Houston Loper and wife, Katie, of Raleigh, NC and their children, Hattie and Louise; aunts and uncles, Jan and John Saikas of Macon and Diane and Billy Watson of Starksville, MS ; cousins Patrick Saikas of Decatur, Taylor Williams of Athens, Hank Watson of Starksville, MS, and Jenni Graven of Jackson, MS; niece, Ashley Loper, of Burlington, VT and many other family members and friends.
Ben received his associate's degree from Southern New Hampshire University. He worked for Jody Loper Rehabilitation. Ben enjoyed volunteering for The Special Olympics
and coaching the softball team in Macon. He was an avid hiker and lover of music, and was always willing to lend a helping hand to any friend or stranger. Ben was a devoted Auburn football and Atlanta Falcons fan— any given Saturday or Sunday in the Fall, he routinely wore his favorite player's jersey for whichever team was playing. He enjoyed spending time with his lifelong friends, Caleb and Erin Frazier and Kris Mihalek who he loved dearly. And he especially loved his nieces and spoiled them often with the latest toys and books—and the love was mutual!
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Special Olympics
of Macon c/o John Saikas at 5705 Kentucky Downs Drive, Macon, GA, 31210.
Arrangements by Townsend-Rose Funeral Home in Hayesville, NC. View the online memorial for Benjamin Carl Loper