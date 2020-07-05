Ben was the love of my life, my soulmate, my heart. He was my whole world. He was the kindest man. He wouldve given to anyone in need regardless if they were friend or stranger... he didnt care. His heart was so big and he was so smart. We were a team and best friends. I miss him every day, and I keep praying I will wake from this nightmare. I will love you forever and always my wookie, my falcon, my love. Thank you for the best years of my life. I will be with you again one day.

Carla Loper

Spouse