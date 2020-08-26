MSgt. Benjamin E. Johnson, USAF (Ret.)
February 19, 1953 - August 21, 2020
Warner Robins, GA- MSgt. Benjamin E. Johnson, USAF (Ret.) passed away peacefully on Friday, August 21, 2020. He was 67.
MSgt. Johnson was born on February 19, 1953, in Logan, West Virginia. He proudly served his country as a Drill Sergeant in the United States Air Force. Subsequent to his military retirement, he worked on Robins Air Force Base as a Planned Flight Communications Manager before retiring from civil service. He was preceded in death by his father, Benjamin F. Johnson, and his daughter, Joey Johnson.
MSgt. Johnson loved life and he loved to laugh. He exhibited athletic prowess on the softball field as well as the tennis court. He loved guns and ammunition and was an excellent competitive marksman. His artistic side was displayed in his award-winning photography. Another of his favorite hobbies was food—he loved to eat, and he would eat most anything that his wife prepared. Most of all, MSgt. Johnson loved people. He loved the men and women who served under him and alongside him in the Air Force. He was always willing to help any of his men—especially when they were in trouble. There may have been a price to pay, but those airmen assigned to MSgt. Johnson knew that he had their backs. At the end of the day, however, nothing brought him more joy than spending time with his wife, his children, and his grandchildren. He was wholly devoted to his family, and he will be sorely missed by those who knew and loved him.
His memory will forever be treasured by his adoring wife of twenty-five years, Jo Couch Johnson; his children, Molly Newman (Phillip) of Ohio and Billy Rodgers (Liz) of California; his grandchildren, Jay Shaw, Natalie Shaw, Charlotte Roberts, Hannah Rodgers, and Bubba Rodgers; his mother, Betty Gall; his siblings, Brenda Nunley, Greta Whitley, Danny Johnson, Chuck Johnson, and John Michael Gall; and a host of other extended family members and friends.
At the family's request, all services for MSgt. Johnson will be private.
