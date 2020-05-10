Benjamin Fitzpatrick McNair
1969 - 2020
Benjamin Fitzpatrick McNair
October 15,1969 - May 7, 2020
Blairsville, GA- Mr. Benjamin Fitzpatrick McNair, age 50 of Promised Land Way, Blairsville formerly of Dalton, GA., passed away peacefully on Thursday May 7, 2020 at his home. Benjamin was born on October 15, 1969 in Atlanta, GA., son of the late Mickey McNair & late Louise Fitzpatrick McNair. Benjamin was an animal lover; having six loving canine companions. He was always taking care of his flowers and garden. Benjamin also had a passion for skiing, especially in Colorado. He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include a wife; Cathy McNair of Blairsville, a son; Benjamin Metts (Mickey) McNair of Blairsville, sister-in-law; Ann & Mike Jenkins of Salvania, GA., father-in-law & mother-in-law; Rudy & Shirley Smith of Claxton, GA., and several cousins. In honor of his wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local Humane Society in Benjamin's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com


Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
MOUNTAIN VIEW FUNERAL HOME
513 # 3 MURPHY HWY
Blairsville, GA 30512
(706) 745-3456
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 10, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.
David Raley
Friend
May 9, 2020
Praying for peace and comfort. Much love Cathy and Mickey.
Angela Hayes
Friend
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dianne Herrington Quick
Friend
May 9, 2020
May the God of Heaven comfort you and the ones you love at this time of sorrow.
In Sympathy and Love
Cathy and Anthony Cancer
Friend
May 9, 2020
We are so very sorry Cathy and we are praying for you and your family. We loved him very much, he was like a brother to Charles. May your heart and soul find peace.
Love, Wendi and Charles
Wendi and Charles Johnson
Friend
May 10, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Mountain View Funeral Home
May 9, 2020
Godspeed, Ben!
Bonnie Taylor
Acquaintance
May 9, 2020
We are so sorry to hear about Ben. Wishing you and Mickey peace and comfort during this difficult time. Keep looking to God for the strength to carry you through and remember where life passes, memories carry on forever. We are praying and thinking about you now and the days ahead. Thanks for letting us know of Ben's passing. Love in Christ, Gail and family
Gail Johnson Clark
Significant_other
May 9, 2020
I graduated from high school with Ben. I am so sorry to hear of his passing. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Lynn Jenkins
Friend
May 9, 2020
My condolences to the family, I am so sorry to hear this, I always thought alot of Ben, he was a great guy
Julie Oliver
Friend
May 9, 2020
So very sorry to hear this. Sending love and prayers to Cathy and Mickey and the whole family. ❤
Martie Dixon
Friend
May 9, 2020
Cathy and Mickey our thoughts and prayers are with you. I can see that smile right now in my mind. Prayers for peace and comfort for all of you.
Johnny & Dominee Thomas
Classmate
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Ellen Young
Friend
May 9, 2020
Sending love and continued prayers from the Sangsters. We love you Cathy and Mickey.
Laura Sangster
Friend
May 9, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Dena and David, Blake and Nathan Stainback
Family
May 9, 2020
May fond memories comfort you now and forever. Hugs !
Teda Huskey
Friend
May 8, 2020
Cathy and Mickey, words simply cannot express the heartache we feel for you. There is no love like a husbands and fathers love. Ben gave you both what only he could. We are deeply saddened by your loss. We stand in awe of the love you shared. We love you sweet friends. And we pray for you in the midst of such tragedy. RIP Ben. We know you will be so greatly missed.
Jackie and Ashley Dills
Friend
May 8, 2020
Words cant express how sorry We are for your loss, Cathy and Mic. Know that you are in our thoughts and prayers.
Much love,
Amanda & Clay Mulling
Amanda Mulling
May 8, 2020
Cathy,
We are so sorry for your loss and are praying for you and Mick. We love you.
Marvin & Tammie Guess
Family
May 8, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. Prayers for peace and comfort.
Jamie Waters Usry
Friend
