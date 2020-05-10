Benjamin Fitzpatrick McNair
October 15,1969 - May 7, 2020
Blairsville, GA- Mr. Benjamin Fitzpatrick McNair, age 50 of Promised Land Way, Blairsville formerly of Dalton, GA., passed away peacefully on Thursday May 7, 2020 at his home. Benjamin was born on October 15, 1969 in Atlanta, GA., son of the late Mickey McNair & late Louise Fitzpatrick McNair. Benjamin was an animal lover; having six loving canine companions. He was always taking care of his flowers and garden. Benjamin also had a passion for skiing, especially in Colorado. He is preceded in death by his parents. Survivors include a wife; Cathy McNair of Blairsville, a son; Benjamin Metts (Mickey) McNair of Blairsville, sister-in-law; Ann & Mike Jenkins of Salvania, GA., father-in-law & mother-in-law; Rudy & Shirley Smith of Claxton, GA., and several cousins. In honor of his wishes there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your local Humane Society in Benjamin's memory. Mountain View Funeral Home of Blairsville is in charge of the arrangements. You may sign the family guest book and send condolences online at www.mountainviewfuneralhome.com
View the online memorial for Benjamin Fitzpatrick McNair
Published in The Telegraph on May 10, 2020.