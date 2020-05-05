Benjamin Franklin Couey
July 23, 1940 - May 2, 2020
Warner Robins, Georgia- Benjamin Franklin Couey passed away on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Perry Hospital after a short illness. He was 79 years old. He was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and friend.
He was born on July 23, 1940, in Laurens County, Georgia, to the late Horrie Guyton and Inez Holder Couey. He was the youngest of their nine children. He had a special bond with his six sisters for all of his life.
Frank was a graduate of Dublin High School in 1958. He served in the United States Air Force from 1962 – 1966. He then began his career in civil service and served until his retirement in 1998. He finished his work as Chief of Planning for the C-141 aircraft. He received an Associate's Degree, a Bachelor's of Science Degree from Georgia College, and a Master of Business Administration Degree from the University of Georgia. In his retirement, Frank enjoyed many kinds of handyman activities. He enjoyed repairing things that were broken, keeping a beautiful yard, helping others, fishing, and reading. He loved and enjoyed activities with his family. He also never met a trash pile that he didn't love. Many "treasures" were brought home from these piles beside the road.
Frank was a faithful and active member of Shirley Hills Baptist Church for more than forty years. He was a willing worker and served on mission trips to Moldova, Panama, Canada, Tennessee, and Georgia. He was a Walk Through Bethlehem worker for the entire fourteen years of this program. He loved the Lord and his Discipleship Now group.
Frank loved his family dearly and was a great example of hard work and integrity. He was a good cook who delighted his family with lovingly-cooked meals.
Frank is preceded in death by his parents, his infant daughter, his five sisters and their husbands, and his two brothers.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dolores Hall Couey; his daughter, Hayley Couey Smith and her husband, Todd; his son, Guyton Hall Couey and his wife, Amanda; his grandchildren, Blake Allen and his wife, Hailey, Ben Smith and his wife, Kate, Carolina Brown and her husband, Tyler, Annabelle Smith, and Skylar Couey and Shepherd Couey; and his great-granddaughters, June Smith and Hailey Holder Allen. Frank is also survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Maudell and Billy Hutcheson of Dublin, Georgia; and his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Fred and Paulette Hall of LaGrange, Georgia; as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be dearly missed by those who knew and loved him.
At the present time, services for Frank will be private. A memorial service and burial at Rock Springs Baptist Church Cemetery are planned for a later time.
For those who desire, our family asks that donations be made to Shirley Hills Baptist Church, 615 Corder Road, Warner Robins, Georgia 31088.
Published in The Telegraph on May 5, 2020.