Benjamin J. Tarbutton, Jr.
March 20, 1930 - June 9, 2020
Sandersville, GA- Ben J. Tarbutton, Jr. of Sandersville, died Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Due to current public health concerns, a family only memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 22nd at Sandersville United Methodist Church. The public may participate by viewing the service live stream through the Sandersville UMC's YouTube channel or viewing the recorded service at either YouTube or May and Smith Funeral Directors website. www.mayandsmithfuneraldirectors.com View the online memorial for Benjamin J. Tarbutton, Jr.