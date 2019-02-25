Benjamin Lee Franklin "Frank" Josey
|
Gray, Georgia- Benjamin Lee Franklin "Frank" Josey, 78, of Carl Williams Sr Road, died Saturday, February 23, 2019, at his residence. The family will greet friends from 10:00am - 11:00am, Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at Calvary Baptist Church. Funeral services will follow at 11:00am, in the church sanctuary with Rev. Danny Mundy officiating. Interment will be at Cedar Ridge Cemetery.
Mr. Josey was born December 1, 1940, in Washington County and had lived most of his life in Jones County. He was the son of the late Homer Clay Josey and Mattie Smith Josey and was retired from Robins Air Force base as a quality control inspector. He was an avid Braves and Bulldog fan and loved to watch "Gunsmoke" and will always be remembered by his family for asking if they could get an episode of "Andy" on the television. He was preceded in death by a son, a brother and a nephew.
Mr. Josey is survived by his wife of twenty-six years: Patricia Josey; son: Randall Josey; step-children: Larry Whitney and Robin Gantt; sisters: Jean Gordon and Deloise Hamilton.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 4364 Upper River Road, Gray, Georgia 31032.
The family may be contacted at the residence at 137 Carl Williams Sr. Road, in Gray.
Gray Memorial Chapel and Crematory is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Benjamin Franklin "Frank" Josey. Please visit the online memorial at www.graymemorialchapel.com.
Published in The Telegraph on Feb. 25, 2019